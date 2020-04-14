Black Adam : The character of Dwayne Johnson will replace there Superman within the DCEU ?

Expected at the end of 2021, the movie Black Adam introduce a new super-hero within the DCEU. Played by Dwayne Johnson, the arrival of this anti-hero should offer of renewal at the DC universe and come up with something more dark. In loss of speed since the release of Batman v Superman then Justice League, Warner wants to offer something new in the film world of super-heroes. If she thought to do it originally, thanks to the characters headlights of the DCEU, like Batman or Superman, the production seems to go in a completely different direction, choosing as well to introduce the characters so far little exploited.

Dwayne Johnson in the skin of Black Adam.

For all these and more particularly, Black Adam, could it become a character of stature equivalent to that of Superman in the DCEU ? It is true that the movie promises many things. If Dwayne Johnson teasait a significant transformation within the DCEU, this could indicate several things. First of all, it would have a paramount place in DC, all the more that it is rumored that the character would have the right to have its own franchise in the years to come. Aside from that, his interpreter constantly share several videos of its intensive training. Must we conclude that Black Adam will be as powerful as Superman ? If Henry Cavill has also cultivated his body and continues to meet the needs of The Witcherthe character of The Rock could become even more powerful than Superman.

Henry Cavill in the skin of Superman.

With the powers of six egyptian Gods, this anti-hero is revealed to be a character size within the DCEU. In addition, this constant oscillation between Good and Evil could be an interesting argument to exploit it to the apprehension of Black Adam. However, although this could prove to be interesting, remains that it is also precisely this point that distinguishes these two heroes and prevent Black Adam from becoming the next Superman. Indeed, despite the significant place that will take the character of Dwayne Johnsonit is distinct from the alter-ego’s heroic Clark Kent, because of its origin and of the values that this last gate in him. Idealization of the super-heroes, Superman has always stood for the altruistic values, the difference of Black Adam, who in some of the comics used his powers in a personal goal.

Superman in the face of Black Adam.

Although the evolution of the character is to promise to give him the side closer to the image of the super-hero, Black Adam may or may not have finally in common with Superman than the balance that it had previously in the DCEU. Far from the image “near-perfect” Superman, Black Adam stands out to him. For all that, this appears to be a good thing given that Warner wants to detach itself from the ancient codes and representations used. If you always wonder if Superman will come back within the DCEU, Amy Adams has confirmed the rumors about Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson has, however, teasé a fight between Clark Kent and Black Adam. If their future duel is the proof that the first player may not be replaced by the second, make Black Adam the new Superman, would prove especially that the DC universe is finally unable to renew !