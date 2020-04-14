Black Eyed Pears tease “Mamacita”, Justin Bieber released a mini album, Calvin Harris’s Defected Festival… check out the good news of the day! – Actu Black Eyed Peas

Shaggy is back!

The jamaican artist has surprised more than one! After several years of absence in the music world, Shaggy is alive and well to return. And this, with a Remix of a very particular. The artist has just remixed one of his greatest songs, “It Wasn’t Me”. In addition to this great news, Shaggy also announces the re-release of his album “Hot Shot 2020”.

Justin Bieber released a mini album for Hailey

The canadian singer is very caring with his wife. Justin Bieber has decided to get out an exceptional version of his latest album “Changes”. In it the artist has gathered all the favorite songs of Hailey Bieber. Namely, “E. T.”, “Available”, “Changes”, “That’s What Love Is” or “Intentions”.