CELEBRITIES

BLACK EYED PEAS AND SHAKIRA FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER IN THE NEW SINGLE “GIRL LIKE ME”

Posted on

Top hitmakers like  Black Eyed Peas and Shakira have joined forces in an unreleased single that has all it takes to keep us company for the entire winter.

The song is titled  “Girl Like Me”, which will be broadcast on Italian radio from Friday 11 December and is accompanied by a streaming video clip. Press play below!

“Girl Like Me” came out just a few days ago and has already surpassed  15.7 million streams! This is just the latest of the successes achieved by the Black Eyed Peas in 2020, the year of the release of their latest studio album “Translation”.

To listen to it again, all you have to do is click play below.

