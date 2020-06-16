“Black Lives Matter”: Beyonce denounces the sectarianism

Beyonce has denounced the sectarianism, and praised the actors of the change in the retransmission of the messages of the movement “Black Lives Matter” in a speech to the young graduates.

The superstar was part of the artists who have participated in this ceremony, the vm on YouTube called “Dear Class of 2020” and, speaking of graduates from all over the world.

“You came here in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic of racial hatred and the expression of the global outrage for the senseless killing of another human being, black, not navy. And they have managed. We are very proud of you”, said Beyonce.

The mother of three children, the artist made reference to the manifestations of racism in the united States and in other parts of the world, as thousands of people descend daily on the streets to denounce white supremacy and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man, 46 years old, was suffocated by a white police officer during his arrest on the 25th of may in Minneapolis, in the united States.

“Thank you for using your collective voice to let the world know that the lives of Black people, is important. The real change started with you, this new generation of graduates of the school and the university, which we celebrate today, “he said.

The artist who is very popular has also denounced the sexism persists in the music industry and beyond.

“As a woman, I think that it is not enough successful role models of women who have the opportunity to do what I had to do”, she said.

Beyonce has complimented his message that has inflamed the social media a thought for those who feel left at the margins of the society: “Your homosexuality is beautiful, dark is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding. Your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful”, he said.



