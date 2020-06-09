Black Lives Matter : Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga… their inspirational speeches to the young generation

The catch words involved are multiplying. In the United States, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has prevented the holding of graduation ceremonies. In order to replace this important tradition, an event entirely digital was thought of. Sunday, June 7, the streaming platform, YouTube Originals released a “Dear Class of 2020″ (” Dear promotion 2020 ” in French). The young graduates would be able to listen to the speeches of great personalities in the image of the ex-presidential couple formed by Michelle and Barack Obama, or the singers Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

The opening speech of Alicia Keys

It is this last that got the ball rolling by delivering a speech that is placed under the sign of the franchise. “Dear promotion 2020, congratulations ! You have accomplished something remarkable. But let’s be honest, it has been a difficult week, a month and a year difficult, began the young woman before addressing the subject of the protests against the racial inequalities that were rampant in the aftermath of the assassination of George Floyd. “You think to walk and protest and you make sure that your voices are heard at a time when we can’t stay silent (…) [le monde] is broken at the moment in so many ways, but you take your sadness and your outrage and you put them in action and you can show that your generation is the one that will cure it, “said Alicia Keys before adding,” the change will only happen if we educate ourselves all, if we all hold each other accountable when we register to vote and that our voices are heard in November “. Referring to the us presidential elections.

The concern of Michelle and Barack Obama

During this ceremony, virtual, torque, Obama has also had to address the younger generation. “What happens if you are forced to work during a pandemic, but that you do not have sufficient equipment, protection, health insurance or sick leave ? That is what is most important-your work or your life ? “, has asked the former First lady. That raises the thorny question of the u.s. health care system. Then, Michelle Obama has continued on the civil conflict that continues to grow in the country. ” [Que se passe-t-il] if you do not feel safe to drive your own car in your own neighborhood ? Or do your jogging (…) If you can’t even speak to the police in fear for your life, then how to begin to chart your own path ? (…) Sometimes, it is easier to stick to the sides of strangers at an event “, she said before remember that the best way to be heard and to engage was to go to the polls.

A vision shared by her husband and ex-president of the United States, Barack Obama. “The protests and the response to the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Nina Pop are not simply a reaction to these tragedies specific, as heart-wrenching as they are. They evoke decades of anguish and frustration at the inequality of treatment and the failure to reform police practices and the criminal justice system in the broad sense (…) We need to work to improve things, ” he said. “To see so many of you participate in peaceful demonstrations, to see so many of you, from all backgrounds and from all walks of life raising their voices in the name of justice has been incredibly inspiring. You make me feel optimistic about our future, ” concluded the former leader.

The message of hope Lady Gaga

Currently in full promotion for the release of his new album ” Chromatica “, Lady Gaga has split from a discourse which encourages young graduates to eradicate racial inequalities. “You look at what is a key moment in the evolution of this country. You look at the society change profoundly important. This change will be slow and we will have to be patient. But the change will occur and it will be for the better, ” began the singer of 34 years, before comparing racism in America to a forest invasive. “This forest is the place where we live, it is who we are. It is the moral system and values that we, as a society, have maintained and emboldened for centuries. I make this analogy between racism and the nature in this country because it is as pervasive and real as the nature (…) I sincerely believe that the people who will achieve this change are listening to me speak at this moment. I know this is true because it is you who are the seeds of the future “, she added.

Racism and sexism at the heart of the discourse of Beyoncé

The speech Beyoncé has not left indifferent. “You arrived here in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic of racial hatred and the expression of the global outrage at the murder senseless to another human being black, non-armed. And you have still managed. We are so proud of you “, she first said. “Thank you for using your collective voice to let the world know that the lives of Black people, is important. The real change started with you, this new generation of graduates of the school and the university that we celebrate today, ” said international artist, praising the movement Black Lives Matter, which contains the most beautiful of the Atlantic. But the interpreter of “Run the world (Girls)” has also used this word to denounce another scourge societal : sexism persistent. “As a woman, I do not see enough role models of success of women who have the opportunity to do what I had to do (…) young women, our future leaders, know that you are on the point of the world turning. I can see you. You are everything the world needs “. And then Queen B has finished addressing all those who feel marginalized : “Your homosexuality is beautiful, your darkness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding. Your fight for people who may be different from you is so beautiful.” Of inspirational words which has no doubt had to touch a large part of the american youth.

A few months of the race to the White House – on 3 November – the multiplication of demonstrations against police abuse, the fight against racial inequalities and the positions of a large number of personalities, all testify to a desire urgent and necessary to rethink the american society.