Black Lives Matter : Dwayne Johnson criticizes Donald Trump

It is a powerful discourse that has posted Dwayne Johnson (Fast and Furious 8, Jumanji : “Next Level) on the social networks. The actor nicknamed “The Rock,” announced his support for the movement Black Lives Matter and thrashes Donald Trump, without the name.

“Where are you ? Where is our leader in this time where our country is on its knees, begging, hurt, angry, with his arms raised and asking to be heard ?”request Dwayne Johnson, engaged in the fight against police violence and racism.

“Where is our leader for the compassionate who would need to go to our country and our knees, raise his hand and declare : ‘get up, stand up with me because I support you. I hear you, I am listening to you. And you have my word : I will do everything in my power, until my last breath, my last day, to create the necessary change, standardize equality because the lives of Blacks account”says the actor, always without naming the president of the United States.

On 2 June, Donald Trump had described as a “domestic terrorism”, the events for the movement Black Lives Matter in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, taking place on the four corners of the country. “If a city or State refuses to take the decisions necessary to defend the life and property of its inhabitants, I déploierai the army to quickly resolve the problem in their place”, he explained.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

