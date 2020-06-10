Black Lives Matter : Dwayne Johnson takes on Donald Trump in a video

The actor speaks to the 45th president of the United States and denounces his inaction in times of crisis.

In turn, Dwayne Johnson tactile. While many protests wracked the United States after the death of George Floyd, an African American choked by the knee of a white policeman on the 25th of last May, the actor, and famous wrestler has published, this Thursday, June 4, a video on his Twitter account. Without the name only once, the star of Jungle Cruise if it is to Donald Trump for his lack of leadership and consideration in a crisis situation. “Where are you from ? he begins. Where is our leader? Where is our leader while our country is on its knees, begging, hurt, angry, frustrated, and in pain? Our country asks only to be listened to.”

“Where is our leader for the compassionate who will take care of our country is on its knees, which is going to give her my hand and say to him: ‘arise, come with me, I take care of everything. I hear you, I hear you. You have my word, I will do everything in my power, until my last breath, to create the necessary changes, in order to standardize equality, because of the life of the Black account.’ Where are you from?”, does it.

The actor, followed by 14 million people on Twitter, then referred to the hijacking of the slogan “Black Lives Matter” by “All Lives Matter” (“All lives matter”, French). “Of course, all lives matter, each one of them. Because as Americans, we believe in inclusiveness, human rights, equality for all. But in this moment, this crucial moment, explosive where our country is on its knees… we need to say the words : Black Lives Matter. We must become the leaders we seek. I’ll ask again : where are you ? Where is this leading compassionate who will take his responsibilities for his country and for its inhabitants ? Where are you from ? I’ll tell you. We are here. We are all here. The process of change has already begun. We felt throughout our country. The change is taking place. It will take some time. We will be tapping. We are going to take the risk. There will be blood, but the change has already started.”

Other public figures have denounced the inaction of the 45th president of the United States and the police killings that have claimed the lives of many Black Americans, as John Boyega, Spike Lee but also Seth Rogen and David Lynch.