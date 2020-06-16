Black Manta, on Fortnite, a theory in season 3 with Aquaman – Breakflip – News, Guides and Tips

The brains of the players Fortnite are ébulliton, all the world is hollow, brainstorm ideas to break the secret of the season 3 of the Battle Royale ! Among these people, Yanteh, famous dataminer and leaker French-speaking. During a stream with your viewers, a theory that has emerged, blending the Aquaman and Black Manta, an enemy of the super-heroes.

In this article, we will explain this theory based on the facts found by Yanteh !



Ok it is good it is great, the next season will be Aquaman vs Black Manta, you have an encrypted file that has the same shape as him, and with the teasers we have the Trident and the position of the actor was Aquaman, one of the geniuses in vivo GG pic.twitter.com/qXBRlaZgWD — Yanteh – French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) June 16, 2020

Black Manta vs Aquaman, the theme of season 3 ?

Before anything else, you need to know several things :

During a tease, Epic Games has unveiled a trident, referring to Aquaman (as it had been moved to the leakers). A couple of hours later, Jason MOMOA (the actor of Aquaman) has transmitted the tease in his Instagram.

. The skin of the encryption has been found in the files of the game, but it is impossible to know what that is.

Now, let us return to the crux of the matter ! Yanteh and your viewers were looking for what might be behind the skin of the encryption and after some time, you eventually run into something that might suit : Black Manta. When comparing the skin that is encrypted with the official image of the Black Manta, it is said that there are still beautiful similarities.

We can, therefore, expect a season of Black Manta vs Aquaman ? This theory is possible pusiqu’Epic Games as create clans for players to choose the side they wish to represent. And you, you’re more of a #TeamAquaman or #TeamBlackManta ?