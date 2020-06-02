“Black Out Tuesday” for George Floyd: the silent tribute of the music industry

ASSOCIATED PRESS Demonstrations in protest to the death of George Floyd broke out in several american States.

TRIBUTE – The music industry plans to cut the sound for a day to reflect and protest in response to the death of George Floyd and the murder of other black people.

Several major record labels and antennas dedicated to music have organized this “Black Out Tuesday” (“black Tuesday”) on 2 June, while violent protests have erupted around the world after the death of George Floyd, who died of heatstroke under the knee of a police officer, now fired, arrested and charged with “manslaughter”. The strings MTV and BET went off for eight minutes, and 46 seconds to support the movement “Black Lives Matter” and the fight against racial injustice, report our colleagues from the HuffPost american.

A day of silence to “reflect”

The musical societies Live Nation and TikTok, as well as the Recording Academy, have posted it on the social networks that they intended to support the black community and commit to its sides.

“On Tuesday, June 2, Columbia Records will observe the ‘Black Out Tuesday’,” said the label Sony, which is home to Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Adele, and John Legend. “This is not a day of leave. Rather, it is a day of reflection and looking for ways to move forward in solidarity.”

“We continue to stand alongside the black community, our staff, artists and our peers in the music industry, sued the company. It may be that with the music turned off, we can really listen.”

The movement “Black Out Tuesday” was joined by the brands RCA Records and Epic Records of Sony, divisions, Republic Records, Def Jam, UMG Nashville (Capitol Records and Island Records, Universal Music Group, as well as the trademarks of Atlantic and Warner Records Warner Music Group. Of independent labels in smaller size as well as publishing companies and management, and music have also signed.

No exit music this week

Interscope Geffen A&M Records UMG has stated that in addition to joining the “Black Out Tuesday”, the label home to Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish did would not come out of music this week. This is the first label to do so.

“Instead, the IGA will support the organizations that help the demonstrators who are exercising their right to assemble peacefully, to help lawyers working for a change in the system and will provide assistance to charitable organisations that aim to create economic empowerment in the black community”, one can read in the press release.

IGA has carried forward the new musical releases from MGK, 6lack, Dylan, Jessie Ware, Smokepurp, Lil Mosey, Billy Raffoul, Max Leone, and other in collaboration with their partners, Alamo, LVRN, The Darkroom, Bad Boy and more.

A movement followed on the social networks

Artists such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Sin X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Styles have expressed their views on the social networks after the death of George Floyd and riots in the world. On Instagram, the movement has been followed worldwide with the publications of black images with the hashtag #blackouttuesday.

Some of the musicians have been seen on the sides of protesters over the weekend, as Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Jamie Foxx, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Miguel, Tinashe, Lil Yachty and Halsey, who was even said to have been hit by a lead and shrapnel in Los Angeles.

