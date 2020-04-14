Black Panther 2 : why Namor should integrate the MCU ?

The remake of the Fantastic 4, Doctor Strange 2 or Black Panther 2 are all films that could serve as a gateway to Namor in the MCU ! However, if you believe the always well-informed, Grace Randolph (the YouTube channel Beyond the Trailer), this character will make its appearance in the sequel of the adventures of T Challa, and not elsewhere. And when you think twice, the introduction of this protagonist in the Marvel universe has a meaning, and should take place more quickly than we think. In fact, there is no doubt that the success of Aquaman has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of Kevin Feigethe boss of the House of Ideas. Gold, what better way to “surf” on the popularity of the vigilante played by Jason Momoa introduce its equivalent side MCU ?

Namor vs Black Panther

In 2017, Warner Bros. out his first superhero movie with a woman in the lead role, Wonder Womanand , two years later, Marvel Studios unveiled Captain Marvel. Side Aquaman, the House of Ideas is arranged to project Black Panther 2 in cinemas the same year as is scheduled in the sequel of the adventures of Arthur Curry, 2022, but a few months before ! If as expected, Namor makes his appearance in the sequel of the trilogy of T Challa, the spectators will have already seen a super-hero aqua in may and do not want to review another in December. Which means that Marvel Studios hopes to probably cut the grass under the feet of the DC universe.

Namor

At the same time to the aspect of the “competitive” between the studios, Namor could also serve as a gateway to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Knowing that a project on the mutants may be prepared on the platform, Disney+, this would be a good timing ! The son of a human and an Atlantean, this humanoid amphibious creature is a mutant, and he is also madly in love with the Invisible Woman in the comics… the Last positive point in favour of the arrival of this character to the screen, he is an ambiguous character who is not without reminding us of Bucky Barnes, the former a Soldier of the Winter. It is the first anti-heroes of comics Marvel, first enemy of the humans, before it is matched to the super-hero. The prince of the seas may, therefore, first of all to face the Black Panther, before becoming an associate !