“Black Parade” : Beyoncé reveals a new song for the day of emancipation

Beyoncé has struck a great blow. The star has created the surprise by going out a new song this Friday, June 19. A date has not been chosen by chance, because that is the day of the day of the emancipation, which commemorates the actual end of slavery in the united States.

The song “Black Parade”, a little less than 5 minutes co-written and co-produced by the singer is accompanied by a longer version exclusively available on the platform of the TIDES.

While this new title that comes out on the day symbolic of the end of slavery, the profits will be donated to black entrepreneurs.

In the opening of this new nugget, Queen B has also written this message a commitment : “Happy day of emancipation. To be black is his activism. Excellence black is a form of protest. Joy-black is your right.”

The former leader of Destiny’s Child has been committed several times against racism and police violence. After the death of George Floyd, a Black man, 46 years old, died during a violent arrest in Minneapolis, may 25, 2020, the artist was outraged in a video posted on his account Instagram.

More recently, Beyoncé has written a letter to the attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, to ask for a “fast action and decisive” in order to accuse the three officials responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor, another victim of police violence. This last, innocent, had been killed by plainclothes police who had entered by force in her apartment last march.

“Black Parade” is available to listen to in the TIDES, or on Youtube.

