Black Pink participates in the featuring of the new album of Lady Gaga the KBS WORLD Radio

Lady Gaga has recently published the list of the songs that will be included in his new album. Entitled ” Chromatica “, there will be, among others, ” Sour Candy “, which featuring is provided by the Black Pink.

Superstars like Ariana Grande and Elton John will also be involved. The release of the 6th album of the singer-songwriter and american actress, originally scheduled for April 10, has been delayed because of the spread of the COVID-19 in the United States.

This is not the first time that the girls band, which was started in 2016 under the label YG Entertainment, is working with an international star. Black Pink has already assured the featuring of “Kiss and Make Up” Dua Lipa, released on 19 October 2018. This piece has occupied the 36th place in the ranking of best-selling singles in the United Kingdom.



