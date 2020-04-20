Black Sandoval: ‘young, I made mistakes but I don’t regret anything’

Luis Alonso Sandoval, former player America and Chivas among other clubs, with more than 15 years of experience in the mexican soccer, he confessed that he took bad decisions in his time as footballerbut he doesn’t regret anything.

The Black Sandovalwho , from a few months ago played in the football amateur United Stateshe admitted that he could have done a better football career; however, he decided poorly and did not reach the level at which he could have been.

“When one is very young and make mistakes, but I do not regret because the football is like life, you only live once and I did it that way. Maybe I did some wrong things in the right moments that I could go to a Worldin the best moment of my career, but the destination was well, not measured out the consequences, but I’m happy with everything that I gave the mexican soccer,” he mentioned in an interview to the LatinUs.

The exatacante added that to play in America ‘lost the floor’ on more than one occasion, but his only regret is never having played a World cup.

“I played in the teams with the highest call in Mexico, I got it. The only bad thing was not having gone to a World and from there on out, I’m happy. It was a dream to play in Americaalthough first debut with Chivas. It was an ideal that I had as a child, as any player. I keep a great affection for the two, because I tried 100.

