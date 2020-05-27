Black Widow: a new concept by Andy Park

We are all wondering when exactly to go to the cinema will return to normal, especially given the recent concerns of ANEC, and those who work in the sector are not less:(supervisor of visual development for) has shared its concept, Comic Con San Diego last year, which depictedistaking advantage of the opportunity to talk to the postponement of the film.

the artist concept is artistic director of Marvel Studios in fact, he wrote:

Here is a image key that I made during the pre-production of the film Black Widow. I look forward to going to the cinema. I wonder how the new rules will be implemented at the re-opening final of the cinemas. Many would have liked the film to fall directly on Disney +. But, damn it, I don’t think there is anything comparable to the film experience in theaters as a place to take refuge and get away from the world. Really? I can’t wait!

Black Widow vs. keyframe Taskmaster that I made very early in pre-production of the film Black Widow. I look forward to this movie … Posted by Andy Park on Thursday 21 may 2020

Do you agree with Andy Park or would have liked to see Black widow at the top Disney +? How long do you expect the film? Let us know in the comments!

The “prequel” will be fixed after the shock in which Black Widow is involved in the airport Captain America: civil war. After these events, Natasha” she would find herself alone, and throughout the story will make the face of the note in red in the register“.

Black widowthe movie about Natasha Romanoffs / Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, sees in the cast Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour (who will be Alexei Shostakov, alias Guardiano Rosso), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz.

The film was released the 1 may 2020 to cinemas in the United States and in the April 29, in Italy, but he slipped 6 November.

Source: Facebook