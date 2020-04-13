Black Widow, James Bond… 10 movies pushed that we can’t wait to go and see at the end of the confinement – Actus Ciné

The containment continues, but the theatres are waiting for us at the exit ! To wait until the end of the crisis, we offer you our selection of movies we can’t wait to find out…

DYING CAN WAIT

In cinemas on November 11, 2020

First big production was to have been postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus, Dying can wait, that we would normally in the process of discover currently in cinemas, was finally released in the month of November. A hard blow for the fans of James Bond, who will therefore have to wait seven more months to discover the 25th installment of the franchise worship. To say that we can’t wait to discover the film is a understatement : the ultimate adventure with Daniel Craig in the role of 007, Rami Malek in bad-guy, Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) behind the camera, the images are breathtaking in the trailers released… This Dying can wait smells very good(d) ! And if we “took advantage” of the containment to mater full film of the saga, the story that the time passes more quickly here on the big reunion ?

MULAN

In cinemas in the month of July 2020

The first film in the Disney live-action rated PG-13 delivers the taste of the day the legend of Mulan, and promises to be an amazing adventure and inspiring for a heroine of warlike and determined. The young woman takes the place of her ailing father in the imperial army in china, and undertakes a journey dangerous and powerful that will reveal her inner strength. His exceptional place Hua Mulan in a legendary figure clamée and honored by a whole nation. Modern Film and epic directed by Niki Caro, Mulan is part of the great expectations Disney the year 2020.

WITHOUT A SOUND 2

In cinemas on September 9, 2020

Released two years ago, the first game had been an excellent surprise, with a strong pitch original, a real work on the sound and the establishment of a world that John Krasiński had obviously not finished exploring. Where this sequel (with an element of prequel as an opening) which widens its field of action thanks to a new character that Cillian Murphy lends his charisma between the two seasons of Peaky Blinders. More reason to want to tremble and hold his breath in Without a sound 2, in the company of the cast worn by Emily Blunt and the very talented Millicent Simmonds, a young actress who is deaf discovery in The Museum of wonders, and who does not cease to amaze us.

PINOCCHIO

In theaters July 1, 2020

Two years after Dogman, who had won the Prix d’interprétation masculine at Marcello Cast-iron at the 71st edition of the Cannes film Festival, the film director Matteo Garrone changes of registry and attacks a mythical character of the Italian culture : Pinocchio. Of course, everyone knows the famous adaptation of Disney studios, released in 1940, but this time, the filmmaker decides to offer a replay in remaining faithful to his style, both dark and adult. On the screen, we find the young Federico Ielapi, Gigi Proietti, the French Marine Vacth, but also Roberto Benigni, who lends her traits to the creator, Gepetto. The choice of the actor is not a coincidence, since in 2002, remember, the oscar-Winning had staged his own version of Pinocchio, in which he incarnated himself in the title role. The film by Matteo Garrone will be, as to him, to discover in theaters as of July 1, 2020.

BLACK WIDOW

In cinemas in the month of November 2020

If one expects, it is because it is a movie that has long been delayed (announced for 2016), while many of the other Avengers had already had their film solo. Moreover, it is the first feature-length film Marvel from Spider-Man : Far From Home and the end of Phase 3. Black Widow could therefore set the tone of the entire Phase 4 as the Civil War had done to lead to Far From Home. We are counting the days !

The SHADOW OF STALLINE

In cinemas soon

The great director, Polish Agnieszka Holland has made several films about the dark chapters of contemporary History in Europe; it was revealed to the eyes of the movie goers, by a remarkable film released in 1990, upsetting Europa Europa, which took place during the Second world war. In The shadow of Stalin, she tells a part of the authentic life of british journalist Gareth Jones, who told, at the risk of his life, in 1933, what was the terrible genocide by starvation organized by Stalin in the Ukraine, known as Holodomor. An organized famine that caused between 2,6 and 5 millions of victims. Spent by the festivals of Berlin, Dinard (british film) and Pessac (historical film), the film is also carried by a strong cast, starting with James Norton in the title role (which is to recall always the favorite of the “bookies” English to take over the role of James Bond !), joined by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Impossible Mission: to Fallout) and the always good Peter Sarsgaard.

THE NEW MUTANTS

In cinemas soon

Still a little bit of patience, you will eventually see it one day, this famous movie which is expected to release in theatres since now at least… 3 years ! It is, in fact, in October 2017, which we had managed the first trailer of the New Mutants, the last spin-off of the franchise X-Men before the redemption of the Fox by Disney, directed by Josh Boone (Our stars otherwise). An album that promised (still promises to be) in complete lag compared to the rest of the saga mutant, apparently with a tone much more horrific and centered on characters unseen in particular embodied by Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things and Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones. Originally supposed to come out in January 2018 and February 2019 and April 2020, this film maudit is finished since a long time. Go, we continue to believe it, and we give appointments as early as possible with The New Mutants in the film (or maybe on Disney+)…

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

In cinemas on the 23rd of December 2020

Originally scheduled for this summer, the sequel to the cult film directed by Tony Scott in the 80’s, it not more, is not in its first report. At the start, it is effect in July 2019 that Tom Cruise was supposed to go up to the edge of his fighter plane. Yet it is the actor himself who demanded the first shift, because as usual, he was keen to perform his own stunts, which in this case, meant learning to fly a real F/A-18 Super Hornet (in all simplicity). A feat of revolutionary that we will be able to discover, in cinemas on the 23rd of December in Top Gun: Maverick.

TEENAGE girls

In cinemas June 3, 2020

On the same principle as Boyhood Richard Linklater, Adolescent girls is committed to filming the adolescence and the passing of time, but this time through the prism of the documentary. The discreet and talented documentary filmmaker Sébastien Lifshitz has this project in the long-running, sometimes funny, sometimes moving, but above all tactful. After having lived the confinement, a treat to see these two teenage girls endearing characters literally grow up before our eyes.

WONDER WOMAN 1984

In cinemas August 12, 2020

It is part of those who have survived the failure of the Justice League and plans to do at least as well as the first installment of his adventures solo, who had reported 821,9 million in the world in 2017. After the First World War, Wonder Woman will at the heart of the 80s in the face including the Cheetah, one of his most famous enemies. Then they would have been able to simply focus on another conflict, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot drastically change of time and style, by touching the finger to the excessively own in this decade, with this sequel to the James Bond (which may work if one has not seen the previous movie). For that alone, it was eager to return to the Amazon of DC Comics in the month of August (or later ?). Even more since the trailer for a very cool Wonder Woman 1984.

BONUS : TENET

In cinemas on 22 July 2020

The eleventh feature film directed by Christopher Nolan still resists to the wave of reports, but for how long ? Still waiting for the 22 July, Tenet made though it is part of the movies that we will wait to see after the confinement. As always with the director, the plot is mysterious, but everything suggests that it will be question of spies able to go back in time, to accomplish their purposes. Some people think a sequel to Inception, and we expect that the structure of the story is in the palindrome, as the title that can be read the same way in a sense as in the other. With the casting hype (John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson…), it generated a lot of interest and anticipation. Just have to know when it will actually be visible.