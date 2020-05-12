Black Widow may appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Share

Although the coronavirus has slowed down, new rumors related to the UCM continue to get updated. Now, it seems that Black Widow will participate in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

A few weeks ago, the 4 phases of Universe cinematic Marvel would have had to begin with the first of the long-awaited Black widow. Unfortunately, the pandemic of COVID-19 has delayed the launch you want until November. However, a new report reveals that we have not seen them all Scarlett Johansson to UCM so the actress will come back very probably to The falcon and the soldier winter.

The series of Disney + Protagonisée by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan) will follow the pair of super-hero above after the events of Avengers: the End of the game. The decision of the Falcon to accept the final charge as the new Captain America will lead him to discover the true intentions of the american government and what’s behind the Super Soldier. Despite the fact that the coronavirus has delayed the filming of the show, Marvel Studios has not confirmed the release date scheduled for this summer is going to change.

As we have mentioned above, The falcon and the soldier winter It will be located after the last adventure of the coalition’s original Avengers in which Black Widow has sacrificed his life to get the soul stone. This makes it virtually impossible for the spy to breed Russian to have some sort of appearance later, but there is no doubt on the ability of flashbacks and memories never-before-seen.

Will you participate in the series?

According to sources close to We Got This Covered, Scarlett Johansson He has had a number of conversations of recent with Marvel Studios, who already want that it is part of another very important project of phase 4. Yes, The falcon and the soldier winter. As reported by the media, the production team of Kevin Feige provides that Black widow He has two cameos in the second season of this show, the same as we will see in time where he teams up with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Captain America: Civil War.

In particular, the sources to ensure that we will see Black Widow and Sam Wilson to share at a secondary mission which, apparently, had not been mentioned in this tape of 2016.

Share