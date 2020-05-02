Black Widow : Robert Downey Jr. tease his possible cameo in Iron Man – Actuality Film

The next film in the MCU plays with the possible return of Robert Downey Jr. and his character Iron Man. Info or intox ? In any case, the actor does not disappoint.

We talk about almost more the appearance of Iron Man cameo as to the film itself. Black Widow released at the end of April in France, with a very sporty and lovely Scarlett Johansson, and yet, it is on Robert Downey Jr. that all the attention is doing these days. Will there be a cameo of Iron Man in the next Marvel ? Character loved for over 10 years, it phagocyte the comm in the film, and teases the media with “yes” who want to say “no” and vice versa.

Appeared for the first time at the cinema in 2008 Iron Manthe character of Tony Stark is a playboy billionaire and genius inventor, who has refreshed the studio Marvel. Success at the box-office, the first film harvest $ 585 million to $ 140 million invested. The Americans (and others) have found their super-hero contemporary : a scientific alcoholic-prankster-deceiver, carapacé in a suit of armor of his own invention. This is kind of the Batman of the decade (with the alcohol and the jokes surcharge).

Attempt of attraction of a bottle of Rye

Fictitiously speaking, the character of Natasha Romanoffs (aka Black Widow) is related to Tony Stark, it is the enemy before you become the ally. It is present in Iron Man 2, Avengers : Age of Ultron, Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame, movies in which the superhero is also changing. The similarities of the one and the other are strong : they don’t have super-powers and take their strength from their flexibility, their ingenuity and their gadgets. The presence of Iron Man would be a snap of a valid construction in mirror.

A point of view narrative, their meeting is quite possible. The events of Black Widow are after Captain America : Civil War and before those ofAvengers : Infinity War. Iron Man is so in shape and Robert Downey Jr. can go a little cuckoo in peace in Black Widow. The actor denies not the possibility.

For several days, Robert Downey Jr. is brought to talk about a possible cameo in the next film in the MCU. And his answers are frankly not true, even if they draw to a glow positive (see here for optimism, and there to the least optimistic). In Entertainment Tonightvia CBRwhen asked about the subject (while he is in promo for The Voyage of Dr. Dolittlewhich promises to be catastrophic), Robert Downey Jr. answers :

“It would be nice if I was warned… they can do anything now. It might be a interview deeply bogus for all we know. “

Need to come back Sir, it is not good your last film

He is not delighted to get back on the subject, Iron Man, he who would like to pursue new adventures, play other heroes or anti-heroes. But it does not leave him to turn the page like this, and we note thatit does not contradict firmly. Is this a tacit agreement with the studios ? Is this for we entice up in the end ? In the trailer, which promises a great action movie and espionage, Iron Man does not appear. It should not spoil the surprise at the same time !

Therefore, on the return of Robert Downey Jr. in the armor of Iron Man, the only certainty that one has, it is that it is possibleand it is already good. The Verdict on 29 April on our screens.