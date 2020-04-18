Black Widow, Scarlet Johansson : new release date

By

Julie M., Laurent P. · Published on April 18, 2020 at 12h04

· Updated on April 18, 2020 at 14h22

Because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, the fans of Marvel and the Avengers are going to have to wait a little to visit the cinema to discover Black Widow feature film directed by Cate Shortland, with Scarlet Johansson and around adventures solo Natasha Romanoffs. Whatever it is, we discover together the trailer for the film that was finally released on October 28, 2020.

Natasha Romanoffs it is back on the big screen ! Black Widowfeature film Cate Shortland with Scarlet Johansson return in the role of super-heroine, is unfortunately postponed because of the outbreak of Coronavirus. The film will not come out in the cinema on 29 April 2020, but a priori the October 28, 2020. A Marvel movie that is the sequel to Captain America : Civil War in the temporality of the MCU, and who plunges us into the heart of a solo adventure of the spy, and member of the Avengers, in search of answers about his past.

Side casting, in addition to Scarlet Johansson in the role of Black Widowwe find David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy…), Florence Pugh (Midsommar, The Girls of Doctor March…), O. T. Fagbenle (Doctor Who, The Handmaid’s Tale…), Rachel Weisz (On the Day of My Return, The Favorite…), Ray Winstone (Gentlemen Burglars, Cats…), William Hurt (The Last Full Measure, the Avengers : Endgame…) or Robert Downey Jr. (Spider-Man : Far From Home, The Trip to the Dr. Dolittle…) that could return, according to rumors, in the role of Tony Stark, alias Iron Man.

Synopsis :

It follows the adventures of Natasha Romanoffs, aka Black Widow, super-heroine of her status within the Avengers, from in search of answers about his past in Russia, just after the events of Captain America : Civil War. A movie in which the spy meets several characters, the most iconic of the Marvel universe, the image of Goalkeeper in Red (played by David Harbour), or even Taskmaster, the antagonist of the film. A film in which Natasha Romanoffs will also meet other Black Widow… but also his sister !

Trailer :

Opening hours :

A film to be discovered in cinemas on October 28, 2020.