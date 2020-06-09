Black Widow: The release date of the final Marvel movie has been announced!

IMAGE: PinterestBlack Widow is one of the very first characters that come to mind when we talk of the film world Marvel. The female character is most influential and the most amazing thing, Black Widow, or Natasha as we called it, has always impressed. And so, the eagerness of fans to see in an independent film is quite justified.

After a very long wait, we finally have a release date and other details official on the film. Dive directly for more information on the upcoming project.

Release Date of the movie Black Widow

According to recent updates, the film will be released worldwide on November 6, 2020. However, sources say that the creators are planning to release it in the Uk a week before its worldwide release.

Originally, the film was released in may of this year in the United States and the United Kingdom. But, because of the global epidemic of coronavirus, the project has been suspended indefinitely. The recent statement by Disney suggests that in the United Kingdom, Black Widow will be released a week before its release in the rest of the country. Thus, the date of the first of the film will be on the 28th of October 2020 in the United Kingdom.

What to expect from this next movie?

Scarlett Johansson will play the lead role and the film will be part of MCU Phase 4. In Avengers: the End of the game, we say goodbye to this character. But, it will reappear, with many new objectives and even a new look!

The character will be seen in a new white suite with an overall appearance changed. This will bring out a new appearance of Black Widow associated with new elements in the scenario.

Trailer and teasers of the Black Widow

Fortunately, Marvel has delivered teasers, promotional clips and trailers so that we can have an idea of the film. We can expect a movie full of action and the attempts by Natasha to explore her past. In addition, in the face of her past, she will explore his or her broken relationships. These “relationships” have been broken after that she became vengeance.

The latest trailer suggests that the broken relationships of Natasha are in fact his family. You can take a look at the trailer final official movie below.

The trailer is amazing and hopefully the movie too. We hope that this stand-alone movie Black Widow will be a treat to watch for all fans of Marvel. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on this film MCU Phase 4!