Black Widow : The star of the film is worse than Tom Holland in spoilant (yet) the identity of Taskmaster

Even if Tom Holland says that it is Mark Ruffalo who spoile the more within Marvel Studios, we all know that the interpreter of Spider-Man is in reality much worse than her co-star when it comes to keeping a secret… However, the young star of british 23-year-old could soon be superseded by an “opponent” unexpected ! In fact, one of the actors from the movie solo Black Widow, O-T Fagbenle, don’t stop letting go of teasings on the true identity of the opponent of Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlet Johansson), Taskmaster. And for good reason, if we believe his statements, it is his character, Mason, who hides in the suit of the terrible enemy, a spy from russia ! You can judge for yourself below, with the live stream posted on Instagram…

“There is a whole conspiracy theory according to which I am the Master of Chore“ he explains to her friend. “You are without doubt“she answers. “You, too, are trying to me extort [cette information] ? I thought we had already discussed, I thought we were going to keep some secrets for the big day“he concludes. Even if it is not an admission in good and due form on the part of O-T Fagbenle, her statements indicate that her character is really mysterious… Knowing that the actor may have revealed the identity of Taskmaster from the start because of a hashtag quickly removed (again, on Instagram), we would not be surprised that this theory around Black Widow turns out to be correct ! Response in October 2020 in the dark rooms.