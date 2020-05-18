Black Widow : This theory about Yelena Bolova confirmed by a new leak ?

Black Widowthe film solo on Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlett Johansson), will be centered on the family of the heroine : Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), the Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). These characters will be extremely present in the feature film the spy and Russian, as we have seen with the trailers released by Marvel studios ! Even if due to the confinement related to the pandemic of the Covid-19, the fans have not been able to discover the adventures of the Black Widow on the scheduled date, they are very eager to attend the events that occurred after his escape at the end of Civil War. However, several rumors have circulated about the identity of Taskmaster in Black Widow (spoilée several times by one of the stars), but also on the fate of the enigmatic Yelena Belova !

Funko Pop Black Widow

As you can see above, a new leak appeared on Reddit seems to confirm a theory about this new spy of the Marvel universe. The image shows a figure Funko Pop Natasha Romanoffs in Black Widow, armed with a grappling hook and dressed the jacket Yelena Bolovaas in Avengers: Infinity War. According to the internet surfer, the spy embodied by Scarlett Johansson would endorse the jacket of his “little sister” because it died at the end of the film… However, a hypothesis much more sensible is that the heroine (played by Florence Pugh is an addition capital for the future of the MCU, so no chance that it dies in Black Widow ! According to the site TheDirect, this model validates the theory according to which Natasha Romanoffs is the raiment of his comrade as a disguise in order to protect, by pretending to be her. We, we believed in it…