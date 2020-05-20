Black Widow : Will there be the twist of the final comics in the film ?

Waited finally the 28th October next after the Marvel studios have announced new release dates for Phase 4, Black Widow will be the opportunity to find Natasha Romanoffs for the first time in his film, solo. Apart from what we know of the experience of the heroine in the Red Room, little has been discussed about his youth or his family. Nevertheless, Avengers : Endgame would have unveiled an index of size at stage on Vormir, the Red Skull, identifying the former spy and Russian “the daughter of Ivan“. If the film of the brothers Russo has not explained who exactly was this man, the film by Cate Shortland should we learn more about his character and his relationship with Natasha. For those who are unaware, Ivan Petrovich did very early part of the life of this last, having rescued when she was only a child during the Second world War. Acting as a father figure for her, Ivan is often accompanied by Black Widow in some stories, and provide help in case of need.

Ivan Petrovich, the Black Widow in the comics Marvel.

If Ivan could, therefore, be a powerful ally to Natasha Romanoffs in the MCUit is not certain, however, that Marvel studios to adapt an element from the comics, Deadly Origins. In this one, Ivan, who was originally one of the co-team members the most reliable of Black Widow, becomes the great villain of the story. If this might prove to be a twist interesting, the comics reveals that the protection to Ivan against Natasha was not paternal but was more of a romantic interest, not shared. The rejection of Ivan by Natasha led then the descent to Hell of the character, and then its transformation into a cyborg, the latter trying to finally take to the heroine.

Ivan Petrovich after his transformation into a cyborg.

However, such a scenario appears unlikely in the MCU at the time of its dark side, which would remove the aspect of family friendly Marvel, but also because it would create a strange story vis-à-vis the relationship between Black Widow and Ivan Petrovich. On the other hand, a possibility would be to make the latter the biological father of Natasha Romanoffs. This would allow more time to address the family ties between the former spy and Russian to the other characters and would be more in the objective of the film, Scarlett Johansson having also described as a family drama, and promising a total change of tone.