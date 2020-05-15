Blackmailing of the stars in the United States : the hackers are demanding $ 42 million

the essential

A us law firm has been the victim of a cyber-attack ,during which hackers stole data and confidential documents relating to several stars. They ask a ransom of $ 42 million to not make public.

Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera or Elton John among many celebrities threatened a grand unpacking by hackers, supposedly from eastern Europe. They have hacked into the database of the prestigious american firm of lawyers GSM Law, the victim of a cyber attack, and put her hand over the confidential data of many of its famous clients.

According to the american media, the group of hackers, named REvil, has stolen no less than 756 Gb of data, such as contracts, agreements, confidential and personal information. After an initial ransom demand remained unanswered, the hackers have doubled their demands on Thursday evening. According to a press release from the office, they now require 42 million and released on may 13, an extract of the contract of Madonna on her last tour.

The next revelations will involve Donald Trump

The pressure is then increased. According to the site information people PageSix, REvil was aired on a site on the Dark web, a downloadable file of 2.2 Gb on the singer Lady Gaga, and ensured that future published data will relate to… Donald Trump, who is not a client of the GSM-Law.

“The next person on which we will publish data that is Donald Trump, posted online criminals. This is an election period and we found a ton of dirty laundry just in time”. Before adding : “Mr Trump, if you want to stay president, hit these lawyers where it hurts, otherwise you can forget about your ambitions. As to your voters, we can assure you that after this release, they won’t want you as president…”.

For the moment, not a matter of pay…

REvil poses an ultimatum for the payment of the ransom : a week. This group of hackers is not his first attempt. According to The Wall Street Journal, they had received over 2 million dollars in the past by addressing the beginning of April to the company’s foreign exchange Travelex. The ransom was paid in bitcoins.

For the moment, officially, GSM Law keeps his cape, and rejects the idea of paying to recover its confidential documents. “Experts and the FBI told us that negotiating or paying a ransom to terrorists is a serious violation of federal laws. Even when huge sums are paid, criminals often leave leak the data anyway,” says the firm.