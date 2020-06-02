“Blackout Tuesday” and the black squares: Support for the movement, anti-racism, american – LINFO.re

While the United States has been the scene of many riots that broke out across the country against racism and police violence, many personalities and companies show their support to the protesters participating in the “Blackout Tuesday”, an initiative outcome for the music industry. At the same time, the share of black images are multiplying on social networks, in support of the protest movement.

A wave of support on social networks

The death of George Floyd, who died during a violent arrest by the police of Minneapolis, has provoked a wave of protests across the country. Anger and indignation are beyond u.s. borders, because of the many personalities, companies, United States and elsewhere, show their support for the protesters on social networks.

The music industry has launched the Blackout Tuesday : on Tuesday 2 June will be a day of pause in their work, without promotion, without the usual activities of the actors of this sector. Two african american women, including Jamila Thomas – who works at Atlantic Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group – have launched the movement The show must be pausedin reference to the Queen song, The Show must go on. “We can’t continue to work as usual, without worrying about the lives of black“can it be read on the Twitter account The Show Must Be Paused, started by these two professional of the music sector.

“Take the time to have a reflection”

“Tuesday, June 2, is intentionally used to disrupt the work week. You can’t wait until Friday to ask for the change. It is a day to take the time to have an honest and productive regarding the actions we must collectively work to support the black community”. The post states that it is not an initiative of 24 hours, “we are and will be in this fight in the long term. An action plan will be announced“.

“This is not a day off”

Many companies in the sector have not been slow to follow this initiative, by announcing the shutdown of their activity for the day. This is particularly the case of the record company Columbia records, who published on Twitter “This is not a day of leave. But it is a day to reflect and determine the way forward in solidarity“. Sony and Universal Music have posted on social networks of similar messages.

In France, some companies of music distribution have also followed this initiative. This is the case of the independent label Because Music, or even the streaming platform, the French Deezer.

Black squares are invading the social networks

Beyond the houses of discs and other platforms of streaming, these are the personalities who are showing their support to the protesters via social networks. On Instagram, many of the black squares have invaded the newsfeed of users.

Athletes, singers, musicians, actors, etc. Of american personalities, in france and elsewhere, young and less young people, published this black square. Among them, the footballer Kylian Mbappé, the singer Rihanna, actress Meryl Streep, and Paul McCartney, Emma Watson, Omar Sy, Jean Dujardin, or even Elton John.

The Reunion commit

Some local people also take part in the movement. This is the case of Valérie BègueMiss Meeting 2007 and Miss France 2008. The black square also appears on his account Instagram, with the hashtag Blackout Tuesday.