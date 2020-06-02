Blackout Tuesday: Rihanna, Drake, and Jamie Foxx join in the world to make the Internet black out in the framework of the event of George Floyd News | Ents & the Arts

Rihanna, Jamie Foxx, Drake, Nile Rodgers and music mogul Quincy Jones are among the stars who are joining thousands of people marking Blackout on Tuesday for a huge event on the social networks erupted after the death of George Floyd.

As record labels, including Sony Music, Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Warner Records, Def Jam, has promised that #TheShowMustBePaused, people around the world have was displayed with black squares on their accounts on Instagram in solidarity.

Radio stations and other businesses have also promised to power outages on social networks for the day.

Image:
Protests continue after the death of George Floyd

In the United States, artists such as the Foo Fighters, Katy Perry and Britney Spears support the movement, while in the United Kingdom, musicians such as Radiohead, Tim Burgess and Mumford & Sons, as well as the Festival of Glastonbury, and personalities such as football star Gary Lineker , are also involved.

Mr Floyd, who was african-american, died last week in Minneapolis. A white policeman has been filmed kneeling on its neck for several minutes during an arrest for allegedly used a fake $20 bill.

Image:
Demonstrations have taken place in the world

While protests have taken place in the world and that the United States continue to grapple with the disorders following the death of this man of 46 years, the initiative #BlackoutTuesday calls for the suspension of business for a day.

The organizers say that they want “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” through “a step urgent to cause the responsibility and change”.

Posing in a black square on his page Instagram, Rihanna has stated that its brand, Fenty, not “sell it” no sh * t” on Tuesday.



Actor Jamie Foxx joined the protests

Foxx, who joined the protests in San Francisco, has subtitled his message with the hashtags “#blackouttuesday #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd”.

The producer revered Jones wrote: “It is difficult to know what to say because I’ve faced racism all my life. That said, its ugly head at this time and by God, it is time to take care of this once and for all.

“As custodians of culture, it is our responsibility not only to bring us together to celebrate the victories, but also to support us during a defeat.”

Columbia Records said on Tuesday “there was not a day off” but a chance to “find ways to move forward in solidarity.”

The presenter from Apple, Zane Lowe, has said he would not present his radio show, claiming instead that he “would listen, would learn and would seek solutions to combat racial inequalities”.

And the author-composer-interpreter british Gabriel tweeted about the death of Mr. Floyd, said: “This type of brutality must be confronted directly, and the justice clearly needs to be done when and where it occurs.”

Protests have erupted across the United States following the death of Mr. Floyd and other allegations of police brutality against people of color.

Police clashed with demonstrators in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, while Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the army in the country unless the State authorities to stop the demonstrations in the course.



