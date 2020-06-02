Blackout Tuesday : why our screens were black on Instagram on Tuesday 2 June

Screens, black, time and time again : this is what it was like on the social network Instagram, this Tuesday, 2 June 2020. A gesture of support to the black community, after the death of George Floyd, African-American, 46 years old, died on the 25th of may in Minneapolis after a violent arrest by the police. The initiative came first from the world of music.

On the 1st of June, two employees of the label Atlantic Records create account Instagram Theshowmustbepaused (“the show must take a break”, inspired by the famous “the show must go on” of the artistic milieu, ED.) For their first post, Bryanna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas to publish a text written with four hands : “In response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless black citizens committed by the police, #theshowmustbepause is an initiative created by two black women in the music community, in regard to the racism and inequalities which exist for a long time, meeting rooms to the boulevards. We will not continue to work as usual without any consideration for the lives of black.”

Highlighting the fact the music is “an industry that generates billions of dollars,” and has “benefited predominantly of the black art”, Bryanna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas are calling on their peers to ask pens, mice, keyboards, and amps the time of day, the Tuesday, 2 June. To think, to learn, and “having difficult conversations with your families, friends and colleagues.”

The movement is soon followed by artists and major players in the music industry (such as the label Def Jam, or the streaming platform Spotify, but also structures around the world). And now comes a new slogan, “Blackout Tuesday” (“black Tuesday”, editor’s NOTE), who quickly becomes a hashtag.

In a few hours, thousands of people around the world have joined the movement, adding that other rallying cry : “Black Lives Matter” (“the lives of black count”, editor’s NOTE).

A mobilization unprecedented

While protests, turning sometimes to the riots, have spread in the United States, several personalities took the floor to denounce the death of George Floyd and hate crimes. During a Blackout Tuesday, many of them have posted a black screen. Including Marion Cotillard, Taylor Swift, or Rihanna, who has accompanied his post with a caption : “don’t buy anything !!! And not trying to sell anything either !! Gang Gang !!”

Or Aïssa Maïga, who cited, in the legend of his own, the names of the victims of violence by police in France.

Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, Cara Delevingne or Oprah Winfrey are also among the personalities who have adopted the black screen. The latter took the opportunity to remind everyone that the elections were held on the same day, in many states. And concluded with a single word : “Vote.”