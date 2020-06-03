“Blackout Tuesday” : why the world has pressed pause on Tuesday – World











On Tuesday, the music industry has launched the ” Blackout Tuesday “, calling for a one-day general strike to protest police violence against African-Americans, that affected the United States and the world these last few days. A movement widely supported on the social networks.

This black screen, sometimes displayed in the profile picture of a social network, sometimes published without text on another, has interviewed many internet users on Tuesday.

Indeed, in support of the activist movement ” Black Lives Matter “, which denounces police violence against African-Americans in the United States, the industry of music and some in the media have launched the ” Blackout Tuesday “, a sort of “black Tuesday” to hold in abeyance the society for the awareness.

All is gone, Monday, 1st June, on the american label Atlantic Records, who has created the account to Instagram “Theshowmustbepaused” (” The show must take a break “).

In a text, the company explains, “an initiative created by two black women in the music community, in regard to the racism and inequalities which exist, for a long time” and ” in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbert and countless black citizens committed by the police “.

The movement became viral, Tuesday, when many stars such as singer Beyoncé, Ariana Grande or Rihanna have relayed the movement. Lady Gaga, in particular, has closed his shop all day. Actress Jennifer Aniston, model Cara Delevingne or the host of the american television Oprah Winfrey have also adopted the black screen and decided to pause media for the day.

While the platforms of streaming music (Spotify, Deezer…) have posted messages to raise awareness of the activist movement ” Black Lives Matter “.





In France, Orelsan and Lomepal to know the movement

In France, the movement has found an echo with many artists, including the French rap, such as Orelsan, or Lomepal. Many tributes and messages of revolt to raise awareness on the death of nine days in Minneapolis to George Floyd, a black man asphyxiated by a white policeman, Derek Chauvin.