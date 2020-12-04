CELEBRITIES

BLACKPINK HAVE ANNOUNCED “THE SHOW”, THEIR FIRST LIVESTREAM CONCERT

If you’ve always dreamed of seeing a concert by BlackPink,  know that a few days after Christmas you can do it directly from the comfort of your couch!

The queens of k-pop have announced The Show, a special concert that will be broadcast live on December 27 at 6 am (Italian time, in Korea it will be noon) in live streaming on YouTube, the platform where Blackpink is doing very well.

Right now, you can purchase access to The Show by logging on to youtube.com/c/BlackPinkOfficial/join and clicking on the “Subscribe” option. Blinks around the world will have two purchase options, standard or plus.

About the initiative, Blackpink’s have released this official communication:

“We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting for us so patiently.”

