CELEBRITIES

BLACKPINK POSTPONED THEIR LIVESTREAM CONCERT “THE SHOW” TO JANUARY

Posted on

“The Show”Blackpink’s first live stream concert, was to be held on December 27th. The show has been postponed due to the new anti-covid regulations currently in force in South Korea. Record the new broadcast date: the live broadcast will be broadcast at 6 am (Italian time) on January 31st.  

“We can’t wait to meet our Blinks as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the Korean Covid-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure safe performance, we have unfortunately decided to postpone The Show from December 27th to January 31st next year. year, “ Jisoo said in Blackpink’s official video announcement.

“Through our concert, we wanted to give you some kind of comfort during these troubled times,” continued Lisa before Rosé added “But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone who takes part in The Show. So, for making sure we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone it. “

Jennie concludes: ” Thank you very much to all the medical staff who are working tirelessly to give their all right now, and to all the people who are working hard to disinfect and prevent the disease.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top