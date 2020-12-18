BLACKPINK POSTPONED THEIR LIVESTREAM CONCERT “THE SHOW” TO JANUARY

“The Show”, Blackpink’s first live stream concert, was to be held on December 27th. The show has been postponed due to the new anti-covid regulations currently in force in South Korea. Record the new broadcast date: the live broadcast will be broadcast at 6 am (Italian time) on January 31st.

“We can’t wait to meet our Blinks as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the Korean Covid-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure safe performance, we have unfortunately decided to postpone The Show from December 27th to January 31st next year. year, “ Jisoo said in Blackpink’s official video announcement.

“Through our concert, we wanted to give you some kind of comfort during these troubled times,” continued Lisa before Rosé added “But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone who takes part in The Show. So, for making sure we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone it. “

Jennie concludes: ” Thank you very much to all the medical staff who are working tirelessly to give their all right now, and to all the people who are working hard to disinfect and prevent the disease.”