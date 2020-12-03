BLACKPINK’S JISOO ALSO WORE THE MOST TALKED ABOUT SHOES EVER

The BlackPink never miss out on a trend leader, no matter how controversial. Take Jisoo’s new Instagram look as proof – which we’re sure will drive the Blinks crazy.

Yes, the 25-year-old slipped her feet into a pair of comfortable black Crocs, embellished and decorated with her initials. Her shoes, the most talked-about footwear ever, are paired with a pair of enviable indigo denim baggy jeans and a cozy hoodie. The perfect Sunday look, not considering her Christian Dior monogram Bobby bag, which we don’t even tell you the price of because forget it.

No makeup, hair gathered in a disheveled way, Jisoo is more beautiful than ever.

Designed for gardening, Crocs suddenly started trending around 2017, conquering everyone, famous and not famous – even Ariana Grande. Since then, comfortable shoes have appeared on the catwalks of fashion weeks – Balenciaga created the famous model with the wedge – and in street style photographs, transforming the plastic clogs into one of the most coveted shoes.

If you want to hang out in these notoriously complicated yet pleasantly comfortable shoes, do as Jisoo and Ariana and go super casual: add some fabulous socks to make a style statement.