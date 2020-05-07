Blake Lively – actress humiliates totally her husband Ryan Reynolds, on the social networks !

Undeniably, the two actors are the delight of their fans to each of their publications on social networks, so they are complicit.

In fact, Ryan Reynolds never misses a chance to show his woman to make laugh the gallery, and she makes it well. While the love stories often end very quickly in the film industry, the two young people are doing all they can to prove to us that this does not concern them, and for that, we can count on the last joke of the pretty blonde.

Blake Lively displays her husband in a situation that is not very flattering

It would seem that Blake Lively has not ended with its long tradition of humiliation and troll about her husband. Indeed, it has shared a photo of Ryan Reynolds wearing a tiny pony tail with a beautiful green elastic band. An index that would tend to prove that the actor of Deadpool does not know too well how to deal during his confinement, unless this is the work of his girlsbecause , as he said himself in an interview recently, he is confined in a world that is “girly” where everything is pink and where unicorns reign supreme. Not content with having taken a snapshot to capture the scene in a story Instagram, the pretty actress went to her little comment.

“I challenge you to forget this each time that you will see for the rest of eternity “, joked the interpreter of Serena Van Der Woodsen in ” Gossip Girl “, is 32 years old.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Ryan Reynolds himself, 43 years old, responds by sharing the story of his wife. Always faithful to his sense of humor legendary, the beautiful brown does not appear to have any concern to take this time, not hesitating to retaliate in a tasty message.

“Obviously, your birth control doesn’t work, then well… “

A little earlier in the week, it’s Hugh Jackman, the star of ” X-Men “, who had taken part in the husband of the young woman, jokingly on the fact that Blake Lively had to have a lot of trouble to spend as much time with her actor husband. “We reached out to Blake, we speak to him, because can you imagine the quarantine, stuck in this house with Ryan ? This must be violent for it ! “exclaimed as the Australian.

The containment family of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Like many parents during the containment, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively spend a lot of time with family these last few days. The image of many other families of stars, such as Chris Hemsworth, the couple needs to do home school their offspring.

Recently, the father of the family said that the teaching in the house occupied the major part of their day.

At the same time, he confessed that his mother-in-law, the mother of Blake Lively, was coming to live with them for the duration of the confinement. It seemed, moreover, to arrange the actor, who joked about the fact that she would do office of food for emergency if things were to worsen.

Obviously, the atmosphere is nice in both hollywood stars, who, one hopes, will return soon the way of the filming.