Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick : confidences cross

In “The shadow of Emily,” from Paul Feig, the two actresses compete in a game of poker liar between friends. Meeting with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

“There is an atmosphere almost hitchcock in this film,” says Blake. Be the devil and the ingenue, everything is ultimately only a sham and a manipulation. When I read the script, I also thought of “What ever happened to Baby Jane ?” with this clash between two personalities disorders. ”

“You know Paul for his comedies like “My best friends” or “Spy”, continues Anna, but here, the humour is in the unsaid, sometimes even in a certain perversity. ”

“This kind of project is almost a ufo to hollywood,” insists Blake. We don’t see often, such verbal sparring between the two women, such an atmosphere of ambivalence throughout the film that never seeks to enter into a specific genre. And the public seems to follow. There she is, the good news ! ”

“After the case of Weinstein, there is still a lot of things to do. But it is also necessary that other sectors do their revolution, ” said Anna.

“Actresses you would say that they dream of working with Meryl Streep, but not me. I always had posters of Blake at me, laughs Anna whose dream is his life to be a musical comedy : you would ask me questions and I would answer in singing. It would look totally silly, but this is my ultimate fantasy. ”

“Comedy is one genre more difficult than the drama. It requires a real technique, a rhythm of every moment, “admits Blake, who still would like to” go with Godard. Even in his last films, the more experimental “.

“Me, I would love to be Charlotte Gainsbourg. I love the movies it made, including those of Yvan Attal. Good, at the same time,I wouldn’t have had the courage to make “Nymphomaniac” deLars von Trier… “, smiled Anna.