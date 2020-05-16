Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, friends in the thriller “A Simple Favor”

The two actresses are negotiating their participation in the film by Paul Feig based on the novel “Disappeared” from Darcey Bell, says Deadline.

Novel published this year, “Disappeared” (“A Simple Favor”, in the original version) tells of the friendship between two women, two mothers of the family in character but the opposite. One, Stephanie, is a widow without a job, who spends his days raising his son for five years and write a “blog mom”. The other, Emily, is a business woman sophisticated. The two are, however, managed to become friends, until the day when one mysteriously disappears.

Paul Feig will feature this story from next August in Toronto. “A Simple Favor” will mark a turning point in his career. The director is better known for his comedy sense of humor is sometimes slapstick, such as “My best friends, “Spy” or the last “SOS Ghosts”.

Known to the general public since the series “Gossip Girl’s” Blake Lively will be released in September of “All I See is You” with Marc Forster and will turn soon, “The Husband”s Secret”, an adaptation of the novel by Liane Moriarty “The Secret of the husband”.

Anna Kendrick, marked on his side in the saga “Twilight”, just turn the third installment of the “Pitch Perfect” and will participate in the following “Trolls”, which is scheduled for 2020.