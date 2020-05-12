Blake Lively and Anna kendricks best friends in the polar A Simple Favor of Paul Feig

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have, therefore, played under the direction of the maestro of comedy Paul Feig (SOS Ghosts, My Best Friends, The Flingueuses) in a detective movie. It is valid !

A Simple Favor : Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick best friends

The next film of Paul Feig will be a thriller. After his remake female SOS Ghosts, the american film director has launched a new challenge. He has carried out the adaptation of the best-selling A Simple Favor of Darcey Bell. The novel (Missingin French) follows two young women living in a small town in Connecticut.

Stephanie is a young widow without a job, the author of a blog mom. Emily is a business woman, very sophisticated, and married. Their son aged 5 years old are best friends. The two women become friends through this. One day however, Emily mysteriously disappears.

The film promises to be, in any case, in the same vein as The Girl on the Train, or Gone Girl. Add to the list of books to read and movies to see.

A detective movie in high-voltage

The star of the series of movies Pitch Perfect Anna Kendrick will play Stephanie and wife of Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively will be gone, Emily.

If for the director, it is a new challenge for the two actresses a little as well. Anna Kendrick is more accustomed to comedies, in addition to his role in the thriller Mr Wolf. It was recently shown from Table 19 or from Pitch Perfect 3. Blake Lively was the head of poster for the thriller Instinct of Survival. But apart from that, the star of the series Gossip Girl is also rather accustomed to the romances, as the film Adaline. But this seems to be a real career choice for the actress of 29 years, which will also soon be the star of the adaptation of The Husband”s Secret but also The Rhythm Section with Jude Law in 2019.

A Simple Favor – The Shadow of Emily, will be released in cinemas in September 2018.