Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child

The premiere of the film Pokemon Detective Pikachuthe star of the evening, dressed all in yellow, was not the one that you believe in. The“actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynold have created the surprise, this Thursday, may 2, in surveying the carpet, yellow for the occasion, of this projection in new york with the announcement a third pregnancy.

Already parents of a little Inez (2 years) and little James (4 years), the couple has unveiled the sell rounded the actress of 31 years in front of the photographers. Since their meeting on the set of the film Green Lantern in 2010, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, very discrete about their private lives, like to surprise.

Following a romance of several months, hidden from all, the star of Deadpool, who lends her voice to Pikachu in this new film, and the actress of Gossip Girl had already created the surprise by announcing in 2011 their engagement. Our congratulations to the “PokeMom”.

