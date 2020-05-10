Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds : Invited to the home of Mariah Carey, her twins are fans

Joker, Avengers : Endgame, Black Panther… To each of their releases, movies from comics attract millions of spectators in cinemas ! The son of Mariah Carey is he also a fan of the superhero. Moroccan had the chance to meet his favourite, Deadpoolwithout his suit, but accompanied by his wife Blake Lively.

After two films in the skin of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is no longer to pass unnoticed, even in civilian clothes ! Moroccan, the son of Mariah Carey (and her ex-husband Nick Cannon), has acknowledged this and has made him a surprise by donning the mask of the superhero. The boy poses on a photo at the side of the actor, 43, his wife, Blake Lively, pregnant with their third child, her twin sister, Monroe, and their mother on a photo shared on Instagram and presumably taken home.

“Rocky [le surnom de Moroccan, NDLR]wearing a mask Deadpool, has surprised a couple gullible. It will they ?“writes Mariah Carey in the caption of its publication.

Ryan Reynolds has commented : “Wow ! My wall of dreams became a photo.“