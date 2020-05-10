Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married and parents of two little girls, back in their beautiful love story

Between Blake Lively, who is close to a famous French chef, and her husband Ryan Reynoldsit is a story that lasts. The two movie stars today make up one of the couples more the glamour of Hollywood, while remaining extremely secretive about their relationship. Between them, it all begins at their meeting on the set of the film “Green Lantern” in 2010, where they become good friends. It will have to wait for a dinner-friendly as the story begins : “We had organized a double date, I had an appointment with another girl and Blake with another man“explained the actor, before adding : “It had to be the date the more strange to them that night, because between her and me, it was like fireworks”.

But it all really begins when the two lovebirds come out in a restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York city : “We came out in a small restaurant in Tribeca that opens really late, and this song popped up and I was like : “You want to dance ?” No one was there, it was empty in the street.” It is at this point that Ryan fell in love with his beautiful, as he told the magazine GQ in 2016 : “There has just been one of those moments where half of the dance, you’re like “Oh, I think I’ve crossed the line”. After that, I went home”. The result, it is known, since the two players pass the ring finger on 9 September, 2012 before giving birth to their daughters.

James was born on December 6, 2014, and her sister Inez was born 30 September 2016 and it is not finished then the famous parents are expecting a third baby in the coming days. Moreover, they do not intend to stay there as the interpreter of Serena Van Der Woodsen said during his visit to the Today Show in 2016 : “I am from a family of five children, my husband of four. So we are officially breeding !”. On social networks, the two artists share little information, but love to tease. Grand jester, Ryan Reynolds loves to make fun of his wife as when for its 32 years on August 25, 2019, he wished him a happy birthday by posting photos that show not really to his advantage. Since then, Blake Lively is avenged mocking of Ryan Reynolds on Instagram and it’s hilarious… It may be that the secret of their beautiful romance !