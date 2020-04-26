Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds married, here is the incredible amount of their fortune

A few days ago, we discovered revelations that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would be willing to let their daughters become actresses. In a relationship for over ten years now and married in 2012, both actors have managed to create a beautiful family with their three children. If they are to keep their well protected secret and the bet is very successful for the time being, they do not put their career in parentheses. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to appear in movies and are always in new projects… And in fact, all the hype and all of this work helped to provide them with real financial resources, the couple have managed to build a fortune over the years.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The hit series Gossip Girl and the movies that Blake Lively participated during all these years enabled him to have now a fortune estimated at $ 16 million. The young woman would have even touched 1.1 million, just for having played the role of Serena Van Der Woodsen in season 3 of the series ! Imagine then the other episodes… And of course, it climbs quickly… But it has nothing to do with the estimated fortune of Ryan Reynolds, who would be about 75 million dollars!!! The couple receives a nice fortune of around $ 91 million when one unites their two fortunes… Anything to ensure a bright future for their three daughters. Always speaking of Blake Lively, there is a focus on all of these celebrities who have managed to keep their pregnancy a secret.