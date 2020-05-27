Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds more teasing than ever, the photo hilarious that reveals their complicity

If the noise of corridors seem to say that Blake Lively and Leighton Meester no longer speak and would be angry since the end of Gossip Girl, the one that lent its traits to the mythical Serena Van Der Woodsen has enough to deal with on a daily basis with her three children and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Married since 9 September 2012, the couple has a bond extra strong and obvious during their public appearances but also on the social networks. Precisely, since the confinement in strictly following the Covid-19, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to reveal moments of their daily hilarious to their subscriberswhat , exactly, to brighten the day of all the world. This time, it’s a cliché unlikely that the actress teases her husband and it is really funny to see.

On InstagramRonald McDonkey, a follower of the photo-montages satirical, has used the face of the actor Deadpool for the paste on the body of a tattooed man, in a bikini, lying on the conveyor belt of a supermarket checkout. In short, the result is totally WTF and it gave an additional opportunity to Blake Lively to tease her dear and tender. If everyone is aware that it is a shot fake, the actress has, however, commented on the publication : “Please stop stealing my personal photos”. A message that has not failed to make people laugh for many internet users, and that should not let Ryan Reynolds indifferent ! Usually, he was in the habit of responding to the tackles of his wife on social networks, was therefore eager to see if he will do it in this situation too. Always about the couple’s adorable, check out the beautiful declaration of love of Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.