Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready to let their daughters become actresses ? The unexpected revelations

While Blake Lively, intimidated on the red carpet, has confessed that she told a lie at the beginning of her career, the tabloid OK! revealed that the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds were trying to make their daughters to be actresses. In fact, a source have told our colleagues : “Growing up, Ryan and Blake were both obsessed by the fact of becoming great actors and they want their children to have the same passion”. To do this, the interpreter of Serena van der Woodsen would give the same classes of theater to its children, while the actor would take his girls on different shoots. But, Ryan Reynolds has denied these revelations during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in The Tonight Show. During the broadcast, he said : “Showbiz is not good for the children. I think we should know by now, non ?”.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Inez and James

Throughout the interview, Ryan Reynolds explains that he does not want his daughters to become actresses while they are still children. On the side of Blake Lively, it's the same thing ! In an interview for the English version of the magazine Marie Clairethe actress explained that it was not for nothing that she lived in a town next to New York, to the quiet and not in Los Angeles. She said : "My husband and I have chosen a profession that has side effects. Because of that, our personal life is public and our children have not had the opportunity to choose whether they wanted to or not… So we're not going to throw them in the lions 'den that is Los Angeles". These are statements that prove that all that has been said by the tabloid is false.