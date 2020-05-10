Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, seven years of a marriage without a cloud

This Monday, September 9, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their seven years of marriage. The opportunity to make a small return on this emblematic couple of Hollywood.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are undeniably one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. At each appearance the duo creates the event and ameute the crowds. Complicity, good mood, joy of life… the pretty blonde and her husband make more than a dream.

They intersect for the first time on the set of “Green Lantern” in 2010. They hang from the first moments, but Blake and Ryan remain, for the moment, at the stage of “good friends”. The actor is at this moment still married to the gorgeous Scarlett Johansson. But they divorced in 2011. After her separation, Ryan Reynolds feels his attraction to the actress accentuate. In 2011, they are finally meeting in a small restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York. There they exchange a few dance steps. A dream, which confirms their feelings for each other. In an interview with “GQ” in 2016, the interpreter of Deadpool had confided that it was at this moment that he knew that Blake Lively was the woman of his life. A beautiful story begins based on trust, complicity and humour.

A wedding and soon to be three children

Crazy in love with each other, and they say “yes” on the 9th of September 2012 at a wedding very secret in South Carolina. The ceremony is going on without prying eyes or any media. They are only surrounded by their loved ones and their friends. On December 16, 2014, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds saw their happiness to expand with the arrival of the little James. The girl assumes the role of a big sister and two years later, on September 30, 2016, to the birth of Inez.

Since two of the most famous Hollywood stars, they have at heart to preserve their small family of media. They are, however, an exception in 2016. This year, Ryan Reynolds is seen to honour of the famous star on Hollywood Boulevard paying tribute to his career. For the occasion the whole family is reunited. A first official release of four who, as usual, is playing out in joy and good mood.

And they lived happily ever after…

In eight years of love, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have already created a beautiful little family. But in the month of may in 2019, it is the surprise ! On the occasion of the premiere of the film “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” in New York, the interpreter of Adaline displays a nice belly well-rounded. A baby-bump that announcement in the months to come the arrival of their third child. A well-kept secret, but which delighted all the assistance that evening.

This Monday, September 9, 2019, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate seven years of marriage without a cloud.

