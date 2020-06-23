Blake Lively (Gossip Girl), exhausted by shooting the series, she relies on cash

A business experience ! Oh, yes, being an actress is not as simple as it seems, and Blake Lively she had entrusted to him in cash that he was tired from the filming of Gossip Girl. It is worth to say that for several years, the blonde of 32 years of age, has given body and soul to his craft. If Blake is best known for her portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen, be aware that the series was not his only concern, and that continued while, in reality, several outbreaks of onceincluding Green Lantern where she met Ryan Reynolds, who would be her future husband. A pace difficult to maintain if we are to believe in their own statements.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley on the set of Gossip Girl

On the occasion of an interview with Art & Culture in 2011, Blake Lively I was back in this period very complicated to manage in his career and the hectic pace imposed on her : “It is rare for me to have free time. I finished Gossip Girl for 1 hour in the morning in New York and I was in New Orleans, at 6 in the morning to activate the Green Lantern” she said before continuing “the day we finished shooting the film, I was on a plane to Paris for the start of the new season of Gossip Girl. A lot of hard work that had finally paid off ! For more news about Blake Lively, the actress said that he had been frightened by the idea of becoming famous at the time of Gossip Girl.