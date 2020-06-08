Blake Lively : how she met her husband, Ryan Reynolds

While C8 broadcasts Monday, June 1 the film Instinct of survival with Blake Lively starring, return of the love story, which unites the former star of Gossip Girl and Ryan Reynolds for almost 10 years.

They are one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. Monday, June 1 Instinct of survival is the program of the channel C8 from 21.15. The opportunity to discover, or rediscover, Blake Lively in one of its roles, the most significant and nerve-wracking, in surfer trapped on a rock in the middle of the sea while a shark lurks in the area. A change for the actress, who at that time had chosen to reinvent the cinema, moving away from its image as a classy girl beautiful neighborhoods in new york, like her character Serena Van Der Woodsen in the series Gossip Girl. And a time when she was travelling for the past few years the perfect love with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

It is in 2010 on the set of The Green Lantern meet Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It is still in a relationship with her co-star Penn Badgley, while he is married to Scarlett Johansson. But if they do not fall in love with each other during the filming, the two actors already share a beautiful bond with them and become very good friends. It is ultimately the following year, in 2011, they fall under the spell of one another, during a “double date”. “We had arranged a “double date”, I had an appointment with another girl and Blake with another man than me”trusted as well Ryan Reynolds. But their plan did not ultimately took place as planned, since this is all they have left, and not with their appointment respective.

Happy parents of three little girls

An evening in New York, in the Tribeca neighborhood, to seal their love. “We came out in a small restaurant in Tribeca that opens really late, and this song popped up and I was like : “You want to dance ?” No one was there, it was empty in the street””confides the actor with GQ, revealing that it is at this moment that he fell in love with Blake Lively. “There has just been one of those moments where half of the dance, you’re like “Oh, I think I’ve crossed the line”. After that, I went home”was it revealed. For no more not to leave.

It is then the September 9, 2012 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds said “yes” in the most strict intimacy in South Carolina, before hosting the December 16, 2014 their first child, a little girl named James. There followed two other girls, Inez, born September 30, 2016, as well as the last child of the couple, born in the summer of 2019 and whose name has still not been revealed. Because if they do not hesitate to scouring the red carpets together and support each other in their respective careers, the couple makes it a point of honor to protect his privacy, and has exposed his two eldest daughters only once, when Ryan Reynolds has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016.

