Blake Lively : how she met her husband, Ryan Reynolds

While C8 broadcasts Monday, June 1 the film Instinct of survival with Blake Lively starring, return of the love story, which unites the former star of Gossip Girl and Ryan Reynolds for almost 10 years.
They are one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. Monday, June 1 Instinct of survival is the program of the channel C8 from 21.15. The opportunity to discover, or rediscover, Blake Lively in one of its roles, the most significant and nerve-wracking, in surfer trapped on a rock in the middle of the sea while a shark lurks in the area. A change for the actress, who at that time had chosen to reinvent the cinema, moving away from its image as a classy girl beautiful neighborhoods in new york, like her character Serena Van Der Woodsen in the series Gossip Girl. And a time when she was travelling for the past few years the perfect love with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
It is in 2010 on the set of The Green Lantern meet Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It is still in a relationship with her co-star Penn Badgley, while he is married to Scarlett Johansson. But if they do not fall in love with each other during the filming, the two actors already share a beautiful bond with them and become very good friends. It is ultimately the following year, in 2011, they fall under the spell of one another, during a “double date”. “We had arranged a “double date”, I had an appointment with another girl and Blake with another man than me”trusted as well Ryan Reynolds. But their plan did not ultimately took place as planned, since this is all they have left, and not with their appointment respective.
Happy parents of three little girls
An evening in New York, in the Tribeca neighborhood, to seal their love. “We came out in a small restaurant in Tribeca that opens really late, and this song popped up and I was like : “You want to dance ?” No one was there, it was empty in the street””confides the actor with GQ, revealing that it is at this moment that he fell in love with Blake Lively. “There has just been one of those moments where half of the dance, you’re like “Oh, I think I’ve crossed the line”. After that, I went home”was it revealed. For no more not to leave.
It is then the September 9, 2012 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds said “yes” in the most strict intimacy in South Carolina, before hosting the December 16, 2014 their first child, a little girl named James. There followed two other girls, Inez, born September 30, 2016, as well as the last child of the couple, born in the summer of 2019 and whose name has still not been revealed. Because if they do not hesitate to scouring the red carpets together and support each other in their respective careers, the couple makes it a point of honor to protect his privacy, and has exposed his two eldest daughters only once, when Ryan Reynolds has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© © MCI / KCS PRESSE
2/15 –
2010 Comic Con International – Day 3 at The San Diego Convention Center. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively July 24, 2010 – San Diego, California. GF/CPA/PR/MCI
© BORDERS-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
3/15 –
Info – Blake Lively is pregnant with her third child – Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds – red carpet of the film “Captives” during the 67 th Cannes film Festival in Cannes may 16, 2014.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
4/15 –
Blake Lively (pregnant) and her husband Ryan Reynolds at the Angel Ball 2014 in New York city on October 20, 2014.
© FAMEFLYNET / BESTIMAGE
5/15 –
Info – Blake Lively is pregnant with her third child, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively Gala of amfAR 2016 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York city on February 10, 2016
© Zuma Press / Bestimage
6/15 –
Info – Blake Lively is pregnant with her third child, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively – Arrivals at the state dinner in honour of the canadian prime minister and his wife at the White House in Washington. On march 10, 2016
© Agence / Bestimage
7/15 –
Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively and their two girls, James Reynolds and sister – Ryan Reynolds receives his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood on December 15, 2016
© Disneyland Resort via Bestimage
8/15 –
Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively pose with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland park in Anaheim, California, Usa, on December 16, 2016.
© CPA / Bestimage
9/15 –
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively – The 74th annual ceremony of the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 8, 2017.
© Zuma Press / Bestimage
10/15 –
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds – celebrities arrive at the MET 2017 Costume Institute Gala on the theme of “Rei Kawakubo/comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between” in New York, may 1, 2017
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
11/15 –
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of ‘Final Portrait’ at the Solomon R. Guggenheim museum in New York, on the 22nd of march 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
12/15 –
Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of ‘A Quiet Place’ at the Loews Lincoln Square in New York. On April 2, 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
13/15 –
Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York, on the 14th of may 2018
© Agence / Bestimage
14/15 –
Info – Blake Lively is pregnant with her third child, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the premiere of the film “The Shadow of Emily’ in New York on September 10, 2018.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
15/15 –
Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively pregnant in the first Pokemon Detective Pikachu at Military Island on Times Square in New York, may 2, 2019