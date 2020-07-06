Blake Lively inspires him in his choice of attire !

Millie Bobby Brown is one of those artists who admit to having muses. The star of the strangest Things valid the style of Blake Lively and Zendaya !

Millie Bobby Brown, obviously, has a certain taste of style and fashion. When it comes to jewelry, she gives him the details of their sources of inspiration. Zendaya, just to name her… MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

While the filming of the strangest Things that is on stand-by, Millie Bobby Brown, don’t turn the thumbs. The young british actress of 16 years in any case a lot of strings to his bow.

Recently, it has launched its care of the brandfully vegan and cruelty-free. A brand that has been certified by PETA. It is what it is !

In addition to this, Millie Bobby Brown also has a new love : jewelry. And also join Pandora for a co-designer of the jewelry on the subject of summer season!!!

Shells and sea stars on the appointment ! There is little, Millie Bobby Brown spoke with Vogueabout his collaboration collection : Pandora I. The opportunity to speak also of their models, such as Zendaya, she is totally a fan !

Millie Bobby Brown: those muses that it validates the style

In this interview, Vogue asked the teen star that was his greatest muse. This is what she replied : “for a very long time, I have been told that Audrey Hepburnand their elegance will live with me always “.

That said, with the time, Millie Bobby Brown there were other sources of inspiration. “I love Zendaya and Black Animated “she said, without turning.

“Because fuck always “if it is justified that embodies Eleven in Strange Things. Apart from the models, Millie, spoke of their accessories.

“The shoes are, in my opinion a fun way of expressing myself through my style “she gave to know. But his duty-to have the remains of the slopes, she likes to match.

