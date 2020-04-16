Blake Lively is attached to the Same Viral Gossip Girl

Kisses kisses… Blake Lively spoke.

A hilarious A girl chatsmeme on the topic has recently returned to the Internet.

While the television hit has inspired many memes since his last season in 2012, the latter is exactly what we need during these dark times.

Take a look on Twitter and you’ll see a short conversation takes place between the besties, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

Usually, Serena asks Blair for something ridiculous and the response of Blair is both witty and cheeky. In fact, the response of Blair is usually a play on words with the title of the series.

“Help me, I’m lost,” Serena asked in a single iteration. “the gps girl.”

Another bed, with Serena saying: “I’ve been practicing social distance.” The comment of Blair? “Go girl.”

Wednesday, Lively – who played the socialite of the Upper East Side – has got wind of the meme and viral joined the fun on Instagram Stories.

“What should I wear to the supermarket”, ask for its character. “Daughter of the gloves.”