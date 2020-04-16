Blake Lively is attached to the Same Viral Gossip Girl

The CW / Blake Lively / Instagram
Kisses kisses… Blake Lively spoke.
A hilarious A girl chatsmeme on the topic has recently returned to the Internet.
While the television hit has inspired many memes since his last season in 2012, the latter is exactly what we need during these dark times.
Take a look on Twitter and you’ll see a short conversation takes place between the besties, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.
Usually, Serena asks Blair for something ridiculous and the response of Blair is both witty and cheeky. In fact, the response of Blair is usually a play on words with the title of the series.
“Help me, I’m lost,” Serena asked in a single iteration. “the gps girl.”
Another bed, with Serena saying: “I’ve been practicing social distance.” The comment of Blair? “Go girl.”
Wednesday, Lively – who played the socialite of the Upper East Side – has got wind of the meme and viral joined the fun on Instagram Stories.
“What should I wear to the supermarket”, ask for its character. “Daughter of the gloves.”
Speaking of A girl chatsthe husband of the actress has recently revealed if he had seen or not the drama among teenage girls.
“I need to know if @VancityReynolds watched Gossip Girl. I need to know”, tweeted a fan on the social networks, taguant Ryan Reynolds.
His response? Pure gold.
“I have not watched”, he said. “I drank it through my eyes.”
Of course, Blake knows just as much troller her husband.
Last week, she has taken advantage of social media to make fun of the Dead Pool star, after having given her fitness trainer Don Saladino a shout on Instagram Stories.
“@vancityreynolds, I continue to drag to the right. This doesn’t work,” she joked. “Oh… drag it to the TOP.”
The couple of long-standing continue to be targets of torque!
Here’s to hope Leighton Meester, who played Blair, joined the A girl chats same.