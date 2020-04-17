Blake Lively joins the meme viral Gossip Girl

Kisses, kisses… Blake Lively spoke.

A meme hilarious inspired Gossip Girl has recently stormed the Internet.

If the television series ‘ success has inspired many memes since his last season in 2012, the last date comes to the point named in these difficult times.

Take a look on Twitter and you’ll see a short conversation between two best friends, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

In general, Serena asks Blair a ridiculous question, and Blair made a reply cheeky and full of spirit. In fact, the response of Blair is usually a set of words built on the title of the series.

“Help me, I’m lost”, request Serena in one of these memes. “the gps girl.”

Another see Serena say : “I practice social distancing.” The comment of Blair ? “Go girl.” (It is well, girl.)

Wednesday, Lively — who played the socialite of the Upper East Side — has learned of the existence of the meme viral and is taking the game in his stories Instagram.

“What should I wear to the supermarket ?” asks her character. “Gloves, girl.” (Gloves, girl.)

Speaking of Gossip Girl, the husband of the actress has recently revealed if he had seen or non-series for teens.

“I need to know if @VancityReynolds has already watched Gossip Girl. I NEED to know,” wrote a fan on Twitter taguant Ryan Reynolds.

His response ? Of the gold bar.

“I have not watched”, he said. “I drank the eyes.”

Of course, Blake is just as capable of troller her husband.

Last week, she made fun of the star Deadpool on social networks, after that the actor has made a dedication to her coach staff, Don Saladinoin his stories Instagram.

“@vancityreynolds I don’t stop to sweep to the right. It doesn’t work”, she joked. “Oh… to the TOP.”

This couple of long-time continue to make us dream !

Hope Leighton Meesterwho played Blair, will try it also at the same Gossip Girl.



