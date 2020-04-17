Blake Lively joins the meme viral Gossip Girl

Kisses, kisses… Blake Lively spoke.

A meme hilarious inspired Gossip Girl has recently stormed the Internet.

If the television series ‘ success has inspired many memes since his last season in 2012, the last date comes to the point named in these difficult times.

Take a look on Twitter and you’ll see a short conversation between two best friends, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

In general, Serena asks Blair a ridiculous question, and Blair made a reply cheeky and full of spirit. In fact, the response of Blair is usually a set of words built on the title of the series.

“Help me, I’m lost”, request Serena in one of these memes. “the gps girl.”

Another see Serena say : “I practice social distancing.” The comment of Blair ? “Go girl.” (It is well, girl.)

Wednesday, Lively — who played the socialite of the Upper East Side — has learned of the existence of the meme viral and is taking the game in his stories Instagram.

“What should I wear to the supermarket ?” asks her character. “Gloves, girl.” (Gloves, girl.)