Blake Lively makes fun of Ryan Reynolds on Instagram and it’s hilarious (PHOTO)

In Hollywood, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are clearly part of the couples stronger. Together for eight long years, the lovebirds make up a duo of glamour which makes the imagination of more than a few. More welded than ever, the two celebrities are ready, moreover, to enlarge their lovely family. The actress is currently pregnant with their third child. A home where they will reign certainly the good mood. And for good reason, the two actors are known to tease each other constantly. Recently, Ryan Reynolds has celebrated the birthday of his wife by posting photos records it on the Canvas and it was hilarious. Today, Blake Lively is avenged in his way, and it is also very funny.

Blake Lively makes fun of Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Through his story Instagram, Blake Lively has posted a screenshot of his smartphone, on which one can see Ryan Reynolds with a cap of chicken and a photo of her completely jaded. “It is as if my iPhone captured everything you need to know about my relationship in just two pictures” she thus wrote on the picture, implying that her husband could sometimes be exhausting. A behavior which does not prevent the pretty blonde to be always in love with the actor. In any case, this small picnic full of second degree will be well-makes you laugh the internet users. In the rest of the news people, know that Nina Dobrev celebrated the anniversary of his beloved Grant Mellon in Paris.