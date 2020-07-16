Blake Lively, Margot Robbie… This serum French that they love

The temptation is sometimes too great. In front of the mirror, the appearance of a black dot or a comédon gives us the irresistible desire to come and examine it, to touch it, to finally get through. It’s nice to know that this is not the right solution, the trap closes on us. Result ? Redness, a nice brand, and sometimes even a little bit of crust that puts your luggage in our face for several days. A tenant had gone well. If many patches anti-blackheads exist, a serum, exfoliating of the French brand, Caudalie, to be the miracle cure. It is, in any case, as suggested by several celebrities. Among them, the clan Kardashian. In an interview with ” Harper’s Bazaar “, Kourtney Kardashian has not ceased to extol the virtues of the serum “Vinopure anti-imperfections” of Caudalie. “For me it is very important to use products that are as clean as possible,” he said. The formula of this care is composed of 97% ingredients of natural origin. And as with all products by Caudalie, has no parabens or phenoxyethanol, phthalates, mineral oils and ingredients of animal. If the eldest of the children, Kardashian has managed to convince their sisters, Blake Lively or even Margot Robbie are also fans.

“Vinopure anti-imperfections” of Caudalie serum stars

The opinions are almost unanimous. Just look at the amount of positive comments left on the official website of the French brand to understand the success of this serum. Concentrated salicylic acid natural grape polyphenols and also essential oils, bios, this care is applied morning and night on clean skin. This serum promises to reduce age spots, tighten pores and refines the texture of the skin. Its little more ? Its sweet price ( 26,60€ for 30mL). One is tempted with the eyes closed!!!