Blake Lively, Margot Robbie… This serum French that they love

Very popular in France, this brand of care with accommodation also in the overseas. Evidence of its success, many celebrities do not cease to extol their merits.

The French brand, Caudalie, it would be the miracle of healing. It is, in any case, as suggested by several celebrities. Among them, the clan Kardashian. In an interview with "Harper's Bazaar", Kourtney Kardashian has not ceased to extol the virtues of the serum concentration of "Vinopure anti-imperfections" Caudalie. "For me it is very important to use products that are as clean as possible," he said. The formula of this care is composed of 97% ingredients of natural origin. And as with all products by Caudalie, has no parabens or phenoxyethanol, phthalates, mineral oils and ingredients of animal. If the eldest of the children, Kardashian has managed to convince their sisters, Blake Lively or Margot Robbie are also fans.

“Vinopure anti-imperfections” of Caudalie serum stars

