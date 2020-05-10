Blake Lively married to Ryan Reynolds, she reveals the secret of their happiness

At this time, just smiles at Blake Lively. The actress will soon be the poster for a new film and is getting ready to welcome a third child. After the births of his two daughters, James and Inez, the actress will soon expand their family. Girl or boy ? The secret is still well kept. What is certain, is that she can count on the support of her husband. Because, yes, Ryan Reynolds is more romantic than ever with Blake Lively and that he takes care of her during her pregnancy. Together since 2011, the two lovebirds are clearly the imagination of more than a few. And, according to the confidences of the young woman, the secret of their longevity is their beautiful complicity.

Interviewed in June 2016 Entertainment Weekly, Blake Lively was entrusted with tenderness about her relationship with Ryan Reynolds by confessing to the reporter : "This is what I love the most about our relationship. It is that Ryan is really my friend, before anything else, you see ? Not only in our history but in our everyday life, it is first my friend. And I think that is the secret of happiness. Finally, I don't know ! I don't know the secret to happiness, but it is mine in any case." You said adorable ?